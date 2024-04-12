Slidell residents receive hot meals, assistance from Red Cross following tornado

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell residents began storm recovery and received assistance from the Red Cross following the E-2 tornado that impacted the area on Wednesday, April 10.

“My door blew off. I had to go through water. I’ve got a very small dog. I had to carry her and do what I possibly could. It was very scary,” said Melanie Linville, Slidell resident.

Residents not only dealt with structural damage but also electrical, leaving many homes without power.

“We ran out of electricity, obviously on our block half of our block has it, half of our block doesn’t and so we’re trying to figure out what to do with a frozen foods and things like that,” said Judy Quick, Slidell resident.

The American Red Cross offered hot meals, ice, water, tarps and more to those in need throughout the day.

“When the big storms come, that’s when all of our folks activate and we really kind of get to flex those muscles. We’re grateful that there was no loss of life for this, so now we just kind of need to help people get back on the road to recovery,” said Northshore Disaster Program Specialist Red Cross, Chris Nuebel.

The Red Cross gave out around 1750 hot meals at their food service locations.

