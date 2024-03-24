Slidell police make ‘multiple arrests’ in violent gang activity investigation

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Officers with the Slidell Police Department have made multiple arrests following an investigation into alleged violent gang activity.

The SPD reported officers with the Slidell Police Narcotics Division, S.W.A.T. Division and federal agencies executed two warrants in the Robert Boulevard corridor on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the SPD, “The investigation revolved around two Slidell homes, which were related to violent gang activity occurring in the New Orleans Metro area.”

SPD officers said detectives recovered tens of thousands of dollars, multiple fully automatic high-capacity rifles and handguns, and an assortment of illegal narcotics during the search.

(Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

(Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

(Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

Details are limited at this time, but SPD officers said, “Multiple arrests were made during this investigation; however, due to the on-going investigation, the identity of the offenders is being withheld.”

The SPD did not release any additional information.

