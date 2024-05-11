Slidell man arrested after fatal car crash

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) —Slidell Police have made an arrest following a fatal car crash Friday, May 10.

According to Slidell Police, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., on Gause Boulevard, Highway 190 westbound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw one man lying in the road with injuries and a red Chevrolet Silverado in a ditch.

According to investigators, the victim was walking east on the shoulder of Gause Boulevard West.

Investigators say that is when the suspect, 36-year-old Eric Gonzalez, allegedly hit the victim with a red Chevy, causing the crash.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries.

Investigators say Gonzalez showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, carless operation of a motor vehicle and vehicular homicide.

