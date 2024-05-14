Slidell man accused of cooking crack cocaine inside home

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A 57-year-old Slidell man was arrested after officers discovered he had allegedly been cooking crack cocaine inside a home.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Renell Williams’ arrest originated from a traffic stop near Northshore Boulevard and Gause Boulevard West on Friday, May 10.

Officers reported finding cocaine in his truck, which led to a search of his apartment on Meadows Boulevard and a secondary home he used in the 54000 block of Patrick Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search of his apartment turned up nearly 50 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $2,000 in cash. Deputies also allegedly found evidence that he was cooking crash cocaine at the home on Patrick Street.

“The quantity and packaging method of the crack cocaine indicated Williams was in possession of approximately 500 individual doses of crack or nearly 500 ‘crack rocks,'” the sheriff’s office reported.

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Williams was charged with multiple drug offenses and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

