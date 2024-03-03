SLEMCO customers experiencing power outage in Youngsville, Broussard
(KLFY)– SLEMCO customers in the Youngsville and Broussard area are currently experiencing a power outage.
A breaker opening up lead to this outage, according to a SLEMCO representative. Reports started coming in regarding the outage around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
As of now, more than 11,000 homes are out of power.
Crews are working at this time to restore the power and determine what caused the outage. More updates will be shared when made available.
Latest Posts
SLEMCO customers experiencing power outage in Youngsville, Broussard
Georgia student’s death emerges as touchstone in immigration battle
Former NBA player, actor gets 90 years to life in California prison for violent sexual assaults
Trader Joe’s recalls chicken soup dumplings due to possible plastic contamination
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.