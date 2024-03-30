Sleeping Burnsville teen wounded by bullet coming from neighboring apartment, police say
A teenage girl sleeping in her bed was wounded early Saturday when a shot fired from a neighboring apartment went through the wall of her Burnsville bedroom, according to police.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Burnsville police responded to a call about the shooting at the Southwind Village Apartments on the 15200 block of Greenhaven Drive.
The bullet grazed the arm of the 17-year-old girl and she was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
A man was arrested on suspicion of firing the gun.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Minnesota law enforcement plans April crackdown on distracted driving
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul: Girl, 13, in police custody in shooting that critically injured boy
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul man, 19, pleads guilty to federal gun charge in 2023 shootout, pursuit and restaurant crash
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul woman, 19, sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with boyfriend’s shooting death
Crime & Public Safety | Was the Apple River stabbing murder or self-defense? Trial begins Monday.