Sleeping Burnsville teen wounded by bullet coming from neighboring apartment, police say

A teenage girl sleeping in her bed was wounded early Saturday when a shot fired from a neighboring apartment went through the wall of her Burnsville bedroom, according to police.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Burnsville police responded to a call about the shooting at the Southwind Village Apartments on the 15200 block of Greenhaven Drive.

The bullet grazed the arm of the 17-year-old girl and she was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of firing the gun.

Related Articles