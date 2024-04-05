Sleeping 80-year-old woman dies in drive-by shooting, police say. Two gunmen charged

Two suspects, including a 16-year-old, are charged with murder following a shooting that killed an 80-year-old woman as she slept, Mississippi police told news outlets.

The teen and 20-year-old Ramon Thompson were arrested Wednesday, April 3, in connection with the deadly drive-by shooting in Jackson, WJTV reported, citing Jackson Police Detective Tommie Brown.

Both face a charge of murder and drive-by shooting, according to WAPT.

No attorney information was given. McClatchy News is not naming the 16-year-old because he is underage.

The violence unfolded April 1 as Annie Peoples, 80, and her family slept in a front room of their home, The Clarion-Ledger reported, citing police. Investigators said three men pulled up in a dark-colored car, got out and opened fire.

One of the bullets struck Peoples in the head, killing her, police told the newspaper.

Police said they believe the gunmen were targeting someone else, according to WAPT. No other injuries were reported.

The suspects went before a judge and were each given a $1.5 million bond, the station reported.

