Sleeping 12-year-old is killed when he’s shot through bedroom window, Texas cops say

Shots fired into an apartment overnight killed a 12-year-old child, Texas deputies say.

The boy was asleep in his bedroom with two other children on March 4 when someone walked up to the bedroom window and fired shots, deputies told KTRK.

Investigators told KTRK the shooting may have been targeted.

Deputies did not identify the 12-year-old.

The shooting at an apartment complex in Cloverleaf happened just after 3 a.m., KHOU and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Police say two girls, 6 and 7 years old, were in the same room while the 12-year-old’s mother and a man were in another room, according to Fox 26. They were unharmed.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect fled, Gonzalez said.

Cloverleaf is about 15 miles east of Houston.

