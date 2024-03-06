Before you go to sleep: What we know at 10:30 p.m. for key 2024 California election results

Polls are now closed for the 2024 California primary election, and counties are tallying ballots across the state.

The Sacramento Bee relies on the Associated Press to call races at the state and national level, including races in the Legislature. For local races, The Bee, like the AP, does not make projections or name likely winners.

Stay with The Bee for the latest results from early votes. Here are the races and propositions we’re watching:

The following are unofficial, early returns as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Associated Press maps are live-updating and may reflect more recent results.

Presidential primary results so far

President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump are in a strong position to snag a rematch of their 2020 election fight eight months ahead of the November general election.

The two have inched closer to a presidential nomination from their respective parties after wins in the California presidential primary, according to Associated Press projections.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m.: Biden had about 90% of the Democratic primary vote. Trump sits at roughly 75% of the tallied votes, with Nikki Haley at 20.3% in the Republican primary.

Who will replace Dianne Feinstein?

Los Angeles-area Democratic State Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball star, will compete in the general election in November to decide who will fill the U.S. Senate seat, according to Associated Press projections.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in late September, left behind the remainder of her term, which lasts until January of next year. The top candidate in that race would fill the seat as soon as a winner is declared.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m.: Schiff has roughly 36% of the early vote, followed by Garvey at 30%.

Sacramento mayoral and City Council races

SACRAMENTO MAYORAL

In a crowded city of Sacramento mayoral race, only two candidates will move on to the November ballot.

This is the first time since Democrat Darrell Steinberg was elected in 2016 that the city will be choosing its new top elected official.

Former state Sen. Richard Pan took an early lead in the Sacramento mayoral race. He’s followed closely by former Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen, California Assemblyman Kevin McCarty and epidemiologist Flojaune Cofer.

Two canidates will go on to the general election, when the winner will be decided on Nov. 5. The new mayor’s term will begin on Dec. 10.

Pan, who is endorsed by District Attorney Thien Ho, is most known for his work on vaccine mandates. Before his time in the Legislature, he was a pediatrician and UC Davis professor.

McCarty, who grew up in the state capital and supported putting Proposition 1 on the ballot, wants to shut down encampments and direct those experiencing homelessness to “safe places,” according to his campaign website.

Hansen wants to increase police funding and hire at least 100 new officers, while Cofer wants to reduce police funding and homeless encampment sweeps.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m.: Pan has 24.2%. Hansen has almost 24%, McCarty has 23.4% and Cofer has 20.5%.

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL RACES

Candidates are also vying for City Council seats representing District 4 and District 6.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m. (District 4): Project manager Phil Pluckebaum with UC Davis Health took the lead with 58.9% of the early votes. Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela had 37%.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m. (District 6): Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra has a strong lead in early returns with 66.5% of the votes. Plumbing business owner Kevin Rooney has 17.1%

MEASURE C

So far, Sacramento voters are rejecting Measure C, according to early returns.

The city-backed initiative to raise taxes for businesses and professionals was failing by 3-2 in early results. The measure would amend Sacramento’s business tax for the first time since the early 90s, raising roughly $6 million by its fifth year to help address a $66 million budget deficit.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m.: Early results show 60% no and 40% yes.

What happened with Proposition 1?

The only ballot measure in the primary is Proposition 1, which asks voters to restructure the Mental Health Services Act, moving roughly $140 million from counties to the state for the construction of more treatment facilities and housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Early results show Proposition 1 leaning toward yes — with just 52.6% of the vote at 10 p.m. If it passes, it will result in the restructuring of funds — and a $6.4 billion bond — for mental health and homelessness care facilities in the state. It’s too close to call.

The measure is backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. However, some county leaders and mental health advocates were “sounding the alarm about the ramifications” of the proposition, The Bee reported.

A no vote would keep the Mental Health Services Act as is.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m.: Early results showed roughly 52% yes. The no vote had 48%.

Who will take Kevin McCarty’s seat?

McCarty leaves behind the 6th District state assembly seat, which represents Sacramento and Arden Arcade. Top contenders vying for the position are Democrat Maggy Krell, Republican Nikki Ellis and Republican Preston Romero.

The race to succeed the longtime assemblyman drew 10 candidates and almost $2 million in interest group spending.

Independent expenditure committees spent nearly $1 million on campaigns boosting Krell, a deputy attorney general. Other Democrats appeared to be splitting the remaining blue votes, with Paula Villescaz in fourth with about 11% of the vote and Carlos Marquez in fifth with about 9.5%.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m.: Krell jumped to an early lead, nabbing about 28% of initial ballots. Ellis was in second place with about 16% of the vote. Romero had about 13%.

Keep an eye on Central Valley race for California 22nd District

Democrats are desperately trying to flip California’s 22nd Congressional District, one of the most Democratic-leaning districts in the country currently held by a House Republican — Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, who has been in Congress for the better part of a decade.

Democrats are looking to flip the seat in a district that went 13 points for Biden in 2020. Democrats see it as one of the most vulnerable seats to take from republicans.

In the lead up to March 5, national Democrats threw their weight behind former Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who came within a 3% margin of Valadao in the November 2022 congressional election. But Salas faced his a challenge from within his own party, State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, raising concerns that Democrats could be locked out of the primary altogether.

A Republican lockout seemed less likely, but not impossible. Republican Chris Mathys, a rancher and businessman who is an ardent Donald Trump supporter, challenged Valadao over his vote to impeach the former president.

If a Democrat and Republican advance in the 22nd, the November race is a toss-up, according to nonpartisan election analysts. This and other 2024 battleground races will determine which party holds the House majority. Who holds House power in 2025 could go either way, analysts say.

It appears that the toss-up rematch will happen, but it’s way too early to know.

Latest update as of 10:30 p.m.: Valadao was leading with 33.8% of the votes counted Tuesday night. Salas was following with 28%. But only 22% of the votes had been counted, according to the Associated Press.

More election results

You can find up-to-date results as votes continue to be counted across the state here. Check back on sacbee.com on Wednesday morning for the latest.

Source: Sacramento County Registrar of Voters

The Bee’s Theresa Clift, David Lightman, Lindsey Holden, Gillian Brassil and Andrew Sheeler contributed to this story.