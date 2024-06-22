Sleep in Heavenly Peace receives $300 from Pay It Forward Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —This week’s KLST Pay it Forward recipient is Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization dedicated to providing comfortable beds for children in the Concho Valley.

Volunteers, including KLST staff, contributed their time this month to help build beds for the group.

“We’re a 501 c3 nonprofit, and our mission is to build and deliver beds to kids. We receive donations to purchase lumber locally, and on build days, volunteers saw, drill, and assemble the beds,” said Steranko.

Currently, over 120 children are on the waitlist for beds. Steranko described the various situations she has encountered, including children sleeping on bare floors, couches, or sharing beds. “Seeing the kids’ faces when they get their very first bed is so rewarding,” she added.

Steranko, a member of the armed forces, started the San Angelo chapter after moving from a base in Nebraska, where she first encountered Sleep in Heavenly Peace. She initiated the chapter after discovering that the nearest one, in Brownwood, did not serve San Angelo.

In recognition of her hard work, KLST and Carpet Tech presented Steranko with a $300 donation as part of their Pay it Forward initiative.

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.