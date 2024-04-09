SLED seeks surveillance video related to woman found tied up in Jasper County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is asking the public to share any information, especially surveillance video around S.C. Highway 3, to assist in the investigation of a woman found at Jasper County Boat Landing with her hands tied.

Specifically, SLED is looking for any video of vehicles from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, along the following Jasper and Hampton county roads:

Browning Gate Road

Heritage Road

Mill Pond Road

Possum Corner Road

Corner Lake Road

Anyone with information or video to share can email tips@sled.sc.gov or call 803-413-3626.

On Wednesday, April 3, around 3 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man with his hands tied at the Corner Lake boat landing. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered it was a woman. She was unresponsive, and deputies had to perform CPR on her before getting her to a local hospital.

Investigators have identified the woman but are not releasing her identity publicly at this time.

It was unclear how long the woman had been at the boat landing before her discovery.

Because of the ongoing status of the investigation, little can be shared at this time, Renée Wunderlich spokesperson for SLED, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Monday afternoon.

Corner Lake Landing is a concrete boat ramp where a woman was found with her hands bound on Wednesday afternoon.