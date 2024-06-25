SLED charges woman after 2020 death of 3-year-old

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a woman with Unlawfully Placing a Child At Risk after the death of a 3-year-old in Edgefield County back in 2020.

Codi Raye Scott (Carter), 27, was charged with two counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child At Risk on Friday, June 21. Scott (Carter) was booked into the Edgefield County Detention Center.

A SLED report indicates that officials were notified of the 3-year-old’s death on Oct. 13, 2020. Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from SLED on Jan. 17, 2023 in the investigation of the case.

One arrest warrant shows officials found Scott (Carter) to be responsible for the child’s wellbeing between July 28, 2020 and Oct. 12, 2020. Signs of injuries to the child were documented in the warrant.

The other arrest warrant stated that on Oct. 13, 2020 Scott (Carter) “…whether acting alone or in concert with another, did place or allow to be placed an unsafe mouthpiece in the victim’s mouth which resulted in upper airway obstruction and caused the death of the child victim.”

The case is scheduled to be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

