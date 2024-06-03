SLCSO deputy fired days after arrest on battery, falsifying an official statement charges

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A sheriff’s deputy was fired Monday, two days after being arrested on charges of battery and falsifying an official statement made by a public servant, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson and records.

Deputy Randy Carlton Walker, 36, an eight-year veteran, was arrested Saturday on two warrants related to an arrest he was involved with in April and his use of force during the incident.

Pearson on Monday terminated Walker, and said an internal affairs investigation will continue. Those investigation results will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and it could impact Walker's credentials to be a law enforcement officer, Pearson said.

Records released Saturday show Walker was accused of using his knee and fist to repeatedly strike a man in the head and neck who was apprehended in a wooded lot after fleeing in a truck during an April 2 traffic stop in Fort Pierce.

Sheriff’s officials turned an internal affairs query over to their Criminal Investigations Division, which began working with state prosecutors in securing the battery and false statements arrest warrants that were signed by a judge, Pearson said.

Arrest records show Circuit Judge Michael Linn signed the warrants May 30. The felony false statement charge is related to the April 2 incident report Walker completed, Pearson added.

