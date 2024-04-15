SLCPD investigating shooting in Liberty Wells, suggest connection to drug deal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A shooting in the Liberty Wells neighborhood of Salt Lake City is being investigated by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to police, the investigation began just after 3 p.m. on Sunday after officials received calls about a shooting on East Kensington Avenue.

“Based on preliminary information and evidence found at the scene, officers suspect the shooting may have stemmed from a drug deal,” a press release from SLCPD said.

22-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting at apartment building while intoxicated

Marked police cars with Salt Lake City parked on 200 East following a shooting near Kensington Avenue (Courtesy SLCPD)

Marked police cars with Salt Lake City parked on 200 East following a shooting near Kensington Avenue (Courtesy SLCPD)

When officers arrived at the scene, they began looking for victims, in addition to suspects and evidence. However, police said there were no patients on the scene, but they “did identify a small amount of blood on the ground,” according to the press release.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said one homeowner reported finding a firearm on their property near South Roberta Street, and officials with SLCPD’s Crime Lab Unit processed and collected the weapon.

“As the on-scene investigation concluded, officers received information from a person claiming to be with the injured party,” SLCPD said in the release.

The person also reportedly “declined to provide further details about themselves or the injured person,” but police said the person who made the report told officers it was a “graze wound” and said the injured person did not need medical attention.

Police asked that anyone involved in the situation call Salt Lake City Police directly. Anyone with information is urged to call 801-799-3000.

The shooting is still under investigation and officers will refer the case to detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

There is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.