SLCPD investigating apparent murder-suicide between father, 6-year-old son

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department said it is conducting a homicide investigation after an apparent murder-suicide that happened on Saturday night.

In a press release, SLCPD said officers got information about “a possible death” at a home in the Ballpark Neighborhood of Salt Lake around 10:30 p.m. on May 18. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man and a six-year-old boy dead in the home.

“This case is being investigated as a murder and death by suicide involving a firearm,” police said in the release.

According to police, detectives believe the man killed his son before he shot himself. SLCPD said this is the fourth homicide of 2024 in Salt Lake City.

“This is a very tragic moment for our community,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in the release. “My condolences and prayers are with those impacted by this loss.”

The investigation is being led by SLCPD’s Homicide Squad, and the department’s Crime Lab Unit responded to the scene to collect and analyze the evidence.

Police did not identify the six-year-old victim to adhere to Utah Code. ABC4.com is not releasing the name of the 34-year-old man because the family has requested privacy.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing any further information at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 988. National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah: namiut.org

