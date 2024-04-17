Slaying of WWII Veteran Killed in 1968 Solved After Police Discover Murderer's Confession

Hiram Grayam was a beloved milkman at the time of his killing

Indian River County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Hiram Grayam

A World War II veteran who became a milkman in Florida was murdered after going off on his delivery route in April 1968. For years the crime remained unsolved, until police discovered that the killer had confessed before his 2016 death.

Hiram “Ross” Grayam fought at the Battle of the Bulge and took part in the liberation of two concentration camps, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said. But after he didn’t return home from work one night, his body and truck were found deep in the woods. He had been shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nearly six decades after the killing, police were able to finally name a suspect, Thomas J. Williams, in large part because of the cooperation of two witnesses.

TCPalm reports, citing police, that in 2022, a jail inmate who claimed he was related to Williams said Williams had once confessed to killing a milkman in 1968. Police then found a woman living in Miami in late 2023 who had once been married to Williams, who reportedly gave the same account, the outlet reported.

Williams died in 2016, the paper reports.

Sheriff Eric Flowers told TCPalm that the identity of a second man who was with Williams during the murder is known to detectives and they hope he comes forward.

Appearing at a press conference with the sheriff was Grayam’s son Larry.

“I’ve got to hand it to this gentleman over here,” Larry said, referring to the sheriff, according to TCPalm. “He finally put a team together that’s beginning to solve these cold cases.”

Larry Grayam, now 72, also spoke about his father’s generosity, according to the outlet.

“My father was well known in the community,” Larry reportedly said. “Many of the citizens liked him because if they didn’t have enough money to pay their milk bill he would dip into his pocket to pay the milk bill.”



