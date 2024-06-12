Slaton man dies after rollover crash on rainy roadway in Lubbock County

A 74-year-old Slaton man died after a one-vehicle rollover crash on a rain-covered roadway Monday night in Lubbock County.

Roy Dale Moore died following the crash that was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Monday on FM 40 in east Lubbock County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe it was raining when Moore was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup east on FM 40 about six miles east of Lubbock. Road conditions were wet, with standing water reported across FM 40.

He lost control of the vehicle, which entered a side skid and went off the roadway, entering a field and rolling before coming to a final rest. Moore was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Other factors contributing to the crash were not immediately clear as an investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Slaton man dies in rollover crash on rainy roadway in Lubbock County