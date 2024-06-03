Slate of Fox Valley candidates for Wisconsin Senate and Assembly races comes into focus

APPLETON — The slate of candidates for the fall elections in Wisconsin came into focus Monday and included former Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert's return to politics.

The partisan elections cover the offices of the U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Wisconsin Senate (even-numbered districts) and Wisconsin Assembly. County offices such as district attorney, clerk, register of deeds and treasurer also are at stake.

The state Senate and Assembly races will reflect new electoral maps that were signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers. The maps were designed to more evenly divide the legislative districts between Democrats and Republicans and weaken advantages granted to Republicans by district maps passed in 2011.

Here is the list of candidates for the greater Fox Cities area. The list will be updated as the Wisconsin Elections Commission verifies valid nomination signatures. The deadline to file nomination papers was 5 p.m. Monday.

6th Congressional District (two-year term)

8th Congressional District (two-year term)

The candidates will appear on the ballot twice — once for a special election to serve out the remaining two months of Mike Gallagher's term and once for the regularly scheduled election.

Gallagher, R-Green Bay, departed in April and didn't seek reelection.

The winner of the special election will serve until Jan. 3, after which the winner of the regularly scheduled election will serve a two-year term.

Democrat: Kristin Lyerly

Republicans: Andre Jacque, Roger Roth and Tony Wied. A primary election will be held Aug. 13 to narrow the field to one candidate.

Wisconsin Senate District 2 (four-year term)

The district covers Little Chute and a portion of Kaukauna along its southern border and stretches north covering Seymour, Clintonville and Shawano.

Democrat: Kelly Peterson

Republican: Eric Wimberger, who currently represents District 30

Incumbent Robert Cowles, R-Allouez, who has served since 1987, didn't seek reelection.

Wisconsin Senate District 18 (four-year term)

The district takes in the cities of Appleton, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh.

Democrat: Kristin Alfheim

Republicans: Anthony Phillips and Blong Yang. A primary election will be held Aug. 13 to narrow the field to one candidate.

Incumbent Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, is seeking reelection to the Senate in District 20 after the new maps drew him out of District 18.







See the new state Senate districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Senate districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Assembly District 2

The district covers Kimberly, parts of Kaukauna, Wrightstown, Denmark, Mishicot and Reedsville.

Assembly District 3

The district encompasses Calumet County and parts of Manitowoc County.

Democrat: Jason Schmitz (pending state review)

Republican: Incumbent Ron Tusler

Assembly District 5

The district covers parts of Outagamie and Brown counties.

Democrat: Greg Sampson

Republican: Incumbent Joy Goeben

Assembly District 52

The district is concentrated around Appleton. The boundaries resemble District 57 under the previous maps.

Democrat: Lee Snodgrass, who currently represents District 57

Republican: Chad Cooke (pending state review)

Incumbent Jerry O'Connor will seek reelection to the Assembly in District 60.

Assembly District 53

The district covers Neenah and Menasha.

Former Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert entered the race, returning to political life after a two-year break. He served as as mayor from 2014 to 2022. Before that, Kaufert served 24 years as representative of Assembly District 55.

Democrat: Duane Shukoski

Republican: Dean Kaufert (pending state review)

Incumbent Michael Schraa will seek reelection to the Assembly in District 55.

Assembly District 54

The district is centered on Oshkosh and extends west along the north shore of Lake Butte des Morts.

Democrat: Incumbent Lori Palmeri

Republican: Tim Paterson (pending state review)

Assembly District 55

The district covers areas of Grand Chute, Fox Crossing, Winneconne and Omro.

Democrat: Kyle Kehoe

Republicans: Incumbent Nate Gustafson and Michael Schraa, who is the incumbent in District 53.

Assembly District 56

The district covers sections of Outagamie and Waupaca counties, including Black Creek, Hortonville and New London.

Calumet County clerk (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Beth Hauser

Calumet County district attorney (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Nathan Haberman

Calumet County register of deeds (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Tami Alten

Calumet County treasurer (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Mike Schlaak

Outagamie County clerk (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Kelly Gerrits

Incumbent Jeff King didn't seek reelection.

Outagamie County district attorney (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Mindy Tempelis

Outagamie County register of deeds (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Sarah Van Camp

Outagamie County treasurer (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Rochelle Oskey

Winnebago County clerk (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Julie Barthels

Winnebago County district attorney (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Eric Sparr

Winnebago County register of deeds (four-year term)

Democrat: Christopher Larson

Republican: Paul Esslinger and Susan Snyder. A primary election will be held Aug. 13 to narrow the field to one candidate.

Incumbent Natalie Strohmeyer didn't seek reelection.

Winnebago County treasurer (four-year term)

Democrat: None

Republican: Incumbent Amber Hoppa

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Slate of candidates now set for Wisconsin Senate and Assembly races