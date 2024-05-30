Slap an orange jumpsuit on Donald Trump. He's guilty and should be in prison

Seeing as how Trump was found guilty on 34 criminal acts by a jury of his peers, how is it that he wasn’t put in lockup after the verdicts were announced? Isn’t this what happens to folks found guilty of felony charges?

What allows him to roam free — on bail, as news pundits stated he will be — after conviction?

Sentencing not happening until July should mean he’s wearing an orange jumpsuit in lockup somewhere enjoying all the benefits of jail food and life until then.

If he isn't doing so, then once again we get to see that there are two levels of justice in our country — one for those that have and one for all the rest of us.

Don Mayeski, Scottsdale

Trump threatens our democracy

Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury of everyday Americans on 34 felony counts. He is finally being held accountable for one of his many illegal schemes to gain and hold onto power.

His conviction is a reminder that no one — including a former president — is above the law. And it’s another reminder that Trump still poses a major threat to our democracy.

When he was president, Trump attacked our fundamental freedoms, from our freedom to vote in 2020 when he attempted to overturn the will of the people, to appointing three extreme Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade and abortion rights for millions of Americans.

Biden still can (and should): Pardon Donald Trump

The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional indictments and 54 criminal charges for a litany of crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he’d lost the 2020 election.

And on top of all that, he’s STILL running for president.

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line. Don’t let a convicted fraudster hold the highest office in our land. It’s up to us to stand up and defeat Trump at the ballot box this November.

Mithzel Luque, Phoenix

Time to find a new GOP nominee

Now that the presumptive Republican nominee for president of the United States is a convicted felon, responsible Republicans have six weeks to come up with one or more other Republican nominees for president who have good character.

You can do it.

Have a contested Republican National Convention. Save our country from a charade Republican campaign and the travesty of a criminal from possibly winning.

You have until Monday, July 15, to make this happen in Milwaukee.

Another good plan would be to convince the presumptive nominee to drop out, but that would call for a miracle because of who the presumptive Republican nominee is: the most unfit, disgraceful, compromised, criminal nominee and prior office holder in American history.

Jill Demolina, Peoria

