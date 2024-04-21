3 suspects, including injured teen, charged in St. Pete man’s murder, police say

Note: The video in this story is from an earlier report.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple suspects now face murder charges for after a man was shot dead in St. Petersburg Saturday afternoon, police said.

Teens killed in St. Pete murder-suicide during drug-fueled hangout, deputies say

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, three suspects approached Marcus Rivers, 21, while he was in his car on 80th Avenue Northeast.

The shootout left Rivers dead and one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, injured. Officers said the 17-year-old remained in critical condition as of Sunday.

Another suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested. Both teens face charges for first-degree felony murder and armed robbery.

A third suspect is still on the run, according to the department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.