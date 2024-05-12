Slain SDPD K-9, Sir, honored at National Police K-9 Memorial Service

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — On Saturday, the National Police Dog Foundation held its annual National Police K-9 Memorial Service in Washington D.C.

The memorial honored fallen K-9 officers who died in the line of duty in 2023, including San Diego K-9 officer, Sir.

Sir was killed during a shooting on August 2, 2023.

“Honoring these fallen canines is very special to us,” said Judi Reilly, president of the non-profit organization National Police Dog Foundation.

With one wreath or rose laid, law enforcement officers remembered K-9 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice last year.

Reilly said she hopes people walk away knowing “how important these canines are, not only to the handler with saving their lives, but saving our lives in the community…they are so needed out there, and they sacrifice anything just to please the handler.”

Among the 26 valiant canines honored was Sir, the San Diego Police K-9. On August 2, 2023 a suspect shot and killed the four-year-old Belgian Malinois on the San Diego Mesa College campus.

Officers said they had responded to a shooting call. Police helicopters located the suspect who abandoned their car at Mesa College.

Officers caught up with the suspect who had a gun, and refused to drop the weapon. Police said that is when they deployed K-9 Officer, Sir.

The suspect shot Sir, and officers then shot and killed the suspect.

Sir served 18 months with the San Diego Police Department.

“It’s gut wrenching. Hearing what happened and knowing what happened is difficult on the officers,” said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit in August 2023 after the shooting.

Nisleit said at the time of Sir’s death that he was the department’s first K-9 to be shot and killed in the line of duty.

“We lost a teammate, you think of his handler and the loss that the handler and his family has faced, but as an entire police department as a huge loss,”Nisleit said. “But one of the things that’s been very positive is just the outreach of support from the community,” Nisleit added.

