Slain San Antonio officer recalled as genuine and generous

This undated image released by the San Antonio Police Department shows 20-year police veteran, Det. Benjamin Marconi, 50, who was shot and killed Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, while on duty in San Antonio, Texas. Marconi was shot to death in his squad car while writing out a traffic ticket. (San Antonio Police Department via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A slain San Antonio police detective was a genuine and generous man who took seriously his job of protecting the community both on duty and off, his friends said.

Detective Benjamin Marconi's immediate family members declined to comment, but a friend, Mike Bobo, who owns a deli in San Antonio, said Marconi never wavered from doing what was right.

"You come across people in your life that will judge or demean or say things about other people jokingly or not," Bobo said Monday. "He would never be that person."

Marconi, 50, the father of two grown children, was fatally shot Sunday as he sat in his patrol car writing a traffic ticket. A 31-year-old man upset about a custody dispute has been arrested in the shooting. The man, Otis Tyrone McKane, apologized during an exchange with reporters as he was being led Monday to the Bexar County jail. He's charged with capital murder.

Former state Sen. Leticia Van de Putte, a longtime friend of Marconi, told the San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2gyC6wv ) that the officer always kept safety in mind and would threaten to take the car keys of people at bars he deemed unfit to drive.

"He was always the first one to tell somebody, 'I'm taking your car keys away. Time to stop.' He never stopped being the protector, even in a social situation," Van de Putte told the newspaper.

At times he would pass along advice to her grandchildren.

"He was so good with little ones. He would say, 'You make good choices, because I have to deal with people that don't make good choices, and then they have to go to the big timeout. You know what the big timeout is, don't you?' " she said.

Marconi's funeral is scheduled for Monday morning at the Community Bible Church on Loop 1604 in northern San Antonio. The funeral will be followed by cremation.