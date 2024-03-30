Slain NYPD cop Jonathan Diller honored by Mets on Opening Day

The Mets honored slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller during Opening Day on Friday, holding a moment of silence during their pregame ceremony at Citi Field.

Diller’s name and black-and-white image appeared on the jumbotron, along with text reading “1992-2024.”

The homage was part of the “In Memoriam” portion of the ceremony, during which the Mets also recognized former players who died within the last year, including Bud Harrelson.

“We extend our gratitude to the @Mets for their tribute & support for our fallen officer, Jonathan Diller & his family,” NYPD wrote on the social media website X.

“As New York City continues to honor our hero, we wish the Mets a great 2024 season.”

Diller was shot and killed Monday evening during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway. Shooting suspect Guy Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder.