Slain Missouri officer remembered as ‘beacon of bravery & kindness’ who took life head on

Former Odessa High School head football coach Mark Bliss remembers writing a letter of recommendation for Cody Allen when he wanted to go into law enforcement.

“I recall writing in his letter about (Allen) being the epitome of discipline and toughness and was the type of person you would always want in your foxhole because you knew he always had your back,” Bliss said in an email Friday. “And that he had incredible leadership skills that would allow him to go far in life and that his desire to serve in law enforcement would benefit their academy immensely.”

Allan, a 35-year-old Independence police officer, husband and father of two small children, was shot and killed Thursday after shots were fired during an eviction.

Drexel Max, a civil process server for the Jackson County Circuit Court, was as also shot and killed. Two other Independence police officers were injured in the mass shooting.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 69-year-old Larry D. Acree with multiple felony counts, including two charges of first degree murder.

Upon hearing that his former player had been killed in the shooting, Bliss took to social media to share memories of Allen.

“One of the best football players I have ever coached was killed today in the line of duty as a police officer in Kansas City,“ Bliss wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Cody Allen was an incredible young man and epitomized toughness and leadership. Please pray for him and his wife and 2 little children. God rest his soul.”

When contacted Friday, Bliss shared additional thoughts on his former player.

“Cody was an amazing young man and was everything to our football program,” Bliss said. “He was a captain and lead by example every day and was that blonde headed smiley face kid that took life head on and his attitude and demeanor were contagious.”

As a player, if he was on the field the others around him played to a higher level and thought they could win, Bliss said.

“He was just that kind of young man,” said Bliss, who now teaches at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Bliss recalled that Allen knew that he wanted to go into law enforcement out of high school, which he said was rare.

“I will miss him and my heart goes out to his wife and children,” Bliss said. “Cody I know leaves a legacy of being a man’s man and pray his family can navigate through this difficult time.”

Odessa School District superintendent Jon Oetinger said in a posting on Facebook that Allen’s death in a senseless act of violence has left a void in their hearts and community “that words simply can not describe.”

“Officer Allen was not just a member of the Bulldog family; he was a beacon of bravery, kindness, and dedication to all,” Oetinger said. “He committed his life to serving and protecting others before himself.”

The Bulldog family stands with Allen’s family and his courage will serve as an inspiration to all, reminding them of the values he embodied and the difference once person can make in the lives of many, said Oetinger, who added that their thoughts are prayers are with his family.

Allen served with both the Grandview and Independence police departments. He worked in the private sector for a while, but missed being a police officer and rejoined the Independence Police Department two years ago.

Both Grandview and Independence police departments declined comment for this story.

But Independence Police confirmed Allen served just over six years with the department, beginning in January 2017, said Officer Kelley Rupert. In April 2018, he went part time with the department’s SWAT unit. In June 2019, he transferred to the department’s special operations — accident investigations unit.

During his career with Independence Police, he received numerous letters of recognition, citizen commendations, letters of appreciation, a life-saving award and exemplary service/performance award, Rupert said.

On Thursday, Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman praised Allen’s “heroic actions.”

“This is more than just a job. This is a life, it’s a calling,” Dustman said. “You don’t raise your hand and go towards danger when others typically run away without something that is ingrained in your spirit and who you are as a person. And he was that person.”

Allen always had a smile and he was the type of guy that when went on a call, you knew he was going to be there, Dustman said.

“He could diffuse things in a moment’s notice,” Dustman said. “He was right there to back you up.”

Grandview Police Chief Charles Iseman said in a post on X that Allen worked for the department for almost six years before transfering to Independence.

“He was loved and respected by all those who worked with him,” Iseman said. “His death is a huge loss to the law enforcement community.”