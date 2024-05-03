Slain civil rights activist Medgar Evers' work honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Civil rights activist Medgar Evers, who was murdered outside his Jackson home in 1963, was honored by President Joe Biden on Friday. He was named one of 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors, the White House said in a news release.

“My heart is full from the news of this extraordinary honor. My beloved husband, Medgar, was the love of my life, my steadfast partner and a devoted, loving father," Evers' widow Myrlie Evers-Williams said in a news release. "To the world, he was a civil rights leader; to me and our three children, he was the world. Medgar balanced his monumental public role with a dedication to his family like no other."

Evers worked in the 1950s and 1960s work to end segregation in Mississippi and nationwide. He advocated for voting rights and equality for Black Americans until he was killed. His family, including his wife and children, and brother, Charles Evers, carried on with his work.

"On that fatal night, June 12, 1963, Medgar was gunned down in our driveway," Evers-Williams said. "His body was no longer with us, but the unleashing of his fighting spirit sprung forth. Medgar's belief that America should and could be better than separate and unequal took hold, swept the country and inspired generations."

Evers-Williams said her husband's "heroic work laid the foundation for a more just and equitable society."

"This medal is a tribute to his courageous leadership and his ultimate sacrifice," she said. "Medgar was a committed activist, educator, organizer, husband, father, brother, son and friend. With this esteem recognition, the world will remember his legacy forever."

In addition to working as a civil rights activist, Evers was an Army veteran who fought for his country in World War II. After his return from the war, he resumed his mission to lead the fight against segregation in Mississippi.

“This is a powerful way to honor Medgar Evers’ life and legacy," Sen. Roger Wicker said in a news release. "The fact that he is receiving this award 60 years after his death is proof that he has inspired the generations that followed. His work did not die with him in 1963. I am grateful to the president for selecting this native son of our state for this well-deserved distinction.”

Other Mississippi leaders in Washington echoed Wicker's thoughts:

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is a testament to Medgar Evers' enduring impact on not only Mississippi but also the nation," Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "As someone deeply influenced by his legacy, I am honored to witness this recognition. I extend my gratitude to President Biden for acknowledging Medgar Evers' pivotal role in our history and bestowing upon him this well-deserved honor.”

“Medgar Evers, who is already remembered for his pursuit of equality and justice as part of the civil rights movement, now joins a most distinguished group of Americans who are forever singled out for their life’s work," Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said. "I applaud the award of this Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I hope will renew our commitment to strive for the values for which Medgar Evers gave his life.”

“Medgar Evers has earned and deserves to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Rep. Trent Kelly said. "His devotion to civil rights will always be remembered.”

"With his service on the battlefield of World War II and his work in the civil rights movement in Mississippi, Evers showed his fellow Mississippians the power of serving others," Rep. Michael Guest said. "I’m thankful to see Evers selected to receive the Presidential Medal of Honor posthumously.”

“Medgar Evers’ work to secure equal rights has made a lasting impact on not just our state, but our entire nation," Rep. Mike Ezell said. "I was glad to join the full delegation in calling for him to posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and I am proud to see him receive this recognition for his legacy and his work.”

Medgar Evers: Anger over civil rights activist's killing turned into obsession for writer Eudora Welty

2024 Medal of Freedom recipients

Michael R. Bloomberg , entrepreneur, philanthropist, and three-term mayor. He revolutionized the financial information industry and transformed New York City’s education, environment, public health and the arts.

Father Gregory J. Boyle , a Jesuit Catholic priest and founder and director of Homeboy Industries, the world’s largest gang-intervention and rehabilitation program.

Rep. James E. Clyburn , former assistant Democratic leader and majority whip in the U.S. House of Representatives. Through three decades in the House, Clyburn has transformed the lives of millions of Americans and created a freer country.

Sen. Elizabeth Dole has served her country as a trailblazing senator, secretary of transportation, secretary of labor, and president of the American Red Cross. She leads by example through her foundation’s support for military caregivers and their families.

Phil Donahue , a journalist who pioneered the daytime issue-oriented television talk show. Donahue was the first daytime talk show to feature audience participation and one of the most influential television programs of its time.

Former Vice President Al Gore , a U.S. senator, and member of the House of Representatives. After winning the popular vote, he accepted the outcome of a disputed presidential election for the sake of our unity. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for his bold action on climate change.

Clarence B. Jones . a renowned civil rights activist and lawyer who helped draft Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech. Jones was instrumental in preserving King's legacy and remains an outspoken force against hate.

Former Secretary of State John Forbes Kerry , a U.S. senator and first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. His bravery in combat during the Vietnam War earned him the Silver Star and Bronze Star, and history will remember his public service career that has spanned seven decades.

Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg (1924-2013) was a five-term U.S. senator and New Jersey’s longest-serving senator. He is remembered for his critical work on environmental protection and consumer safety across a number of fields.

Kathleen "Katie" Genevieve Ledecky is the most decorated female swimmer in history. An athletic prodigy, she has won seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship gold medals so far.

Opal Lee is an educator and activist known for her efforts to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday. More than 150 years after enslaved Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation, she joined President Biden to officially make Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021.

Ellen Ochoa is the first Hispanic woman in space and the second female director of NASA’s renowned Johnson Space Center. Ochoa has flown in space four times, logged nearly 1,000 hours in orbit, and continues to inspire young generations of scientists.

Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi served as the 52nd speaker of the House and has represented San Francisco in Congress for more than 36 years. A staunch defender of democracy, she has shaped legislative agendas and Democratic priorities for decades.

Jane Rigby , an astronomer who grew up in Delaware, is the chief scientist of the world’s most powerful telescope. A prolific researcher, Rigby embodies the American spirit of adventure and wonder.

Teresa Romero is the president of the United Farm Workers and the first Latina to become president of a national union in the United States.

Judy Shepard is the co-founder of the Matthew Shephard Foundation, an organization created in honor of her son who was murdered in one of the nation’s most notorious anti-gay hate crimes. Her work has driven tremendous progress in our fight to give hate no safe harbor.

James Francis "Jim" Thorpe (1887-1953) was the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal. The country’s original multi-sport superstar, he went on to play professional football, baseball, and basketball while breaking down barriers on and off the field.

Michelle Yeoh is an actress known for her groundbreaking work in a number of blockbusters over four decades. Recently, she became the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Yeoh continues to shatter stereotypes and enrich American culture.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Medgar Evers awarded Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden