Slain 9-year-old Topeka boy loved telling stories, playing with Legos, his principal says

Nine-year-old Zerick I. Ozuna was a master at playing the card game Uno, often beating his teachers and providing his friends strategies for winning, said Farley Elementary School principal Katie Sonderegger.

"He truly held a special place in the hearts of many of our students and staff members," she wrote in a message Auburn-Washburn USD 437 sent Friday afternoon to families with children attending that school at 6701 S.W. 33rd.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office revealed earlier that Zerick was the boy found fatally stabbed after deputies were called late Thursday morning to a house just south of Lake Sherwood at 3911 S.W. Worwick Town Road.

Zerick was found in the house suffering multiple wounds to his chest and neck and was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Shawnee County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Christian.

"The mother of the deceased child, Shyla M. Goracke, 29, of Topeka, has been placed into custody in connection with the matter," Christian said. "She is currently at a local hospital."

Circumstances of the death remained under investigation Friday.

Zerick Ozuna, 9, died after being found fatally stabbed late Thursday morning in a house just south of Lake Sherwood, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said.

What did Zerick's principal say?

"It is with a heavy heart I share with you the news that one of our Farley students, incoming fourth-grader Zerick Ozuna, passed away yesterday," Sonderegger said in her message Friday to Farley Elementary School families.

Zerick will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, including his teachers, staff, and classmates, she said.

"Zerick will be remembered as a quiet, kind-hearted and curious boy," Sonderegger added. "He loved to tell stories about animals and play with Legos."

Members of Farley Elementary's school-based mental health team will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday in that school's library to assist anyone who's struggling to cope with Zerick's death, Sonderegger said.

"Understanding and processing death can be incredibly challenging, especially when it is sudden," Sonderegger said. "Resource materials are linked here to help facilitate conversations about grief and loss. Thank you for your ongoing support as we navigate this difficult time together."

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Slain Topekan Zerick Ozuna, 9, mourned by his teachers and classmates