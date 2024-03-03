Skyway Bridge set to close Sunday for special event. Here’s when it reopens to traffic

Drivers looking to visit St. Petersburg from Manatee County will need to find a different route on Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge’s northbound lanes will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 3, for the 7th annual Skyway 10k race.

Southbound traffic headed from St. Petersburg to Manatee County is not affected by the temporary closure, according to a news release.

However, the fishing piers will close at midnight. The rest stop exits on the north and south sides of the bridge will be closed as well.

Alternate routes to St. Petersburg or Tampa can be found by traveling north on U.S. 41, U.S. 301 or Interstate 75.