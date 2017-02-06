Skywatchers spot bright fireball as it streaked across the Midwest

A bright fireball lit up dark midwinter skies above Illinois, Wisconsin and a handful of other states early Monday.

Videos show the green meteor moving slowly from southwest to northeast at around 2:30 a.m. ET Monday.

According to reports posted on the American Meteor Society's (AMS) website, the fireball was accompanied by sound and some eyewitnesses even claim that a piece of the space rock made it all the way to the ground.

The AMS has received 222 reports about the fireball so far.

"I have never seen such a large and bright object coming through the sky," Sheila S. said in her report from Woodstock, Illinois. "I have seen meteors of the meteor showers every August in Seattle when I was living there, but they were tiny in comparison to what I saw tonight."

View photos An AMS map showing reports of the Midwest meteor. More

Image: amsmeteors.org

As is the case with many astronomical events these days, people have been posting videos of the Midwest meteor online.

FDLPD & FDL Co 911 received many calls about suspicious activity - bright light & loud bang. Several officers also witnessed this meteor. — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) February 6, 2017

One of our officers caught this on their squad camera at about 1:30 AM today. The meteor lit up the sky and then came into view. pic.twitter.com/rRQazjC9Ro — Glendale WI Police (@GlendaleWiPD) February 6, 2017

Check out this meteor that lit up the Midwestern sky last night: https://t.co/FR6GwPPoKl



Credit: Facebook/Marcella Canfora pic.twitter.com/ac3wbc9eYa



— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 6, 2017

Meteors are small pieces of dust, rock and ice that slam into Earth's atmosphere. Because of the intense friction produced during those collisions, the meteor leaves a streak of light in its wake.

Small bits of ice and dust vaporize before ever reaching Earth's surface, but larger space rocks can sometimes produce a fragment that makes it all the way to the planet.

These leftover rocks are known as meteorites.

