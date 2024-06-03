Skywatchers have second chance to catch Northern Lights in Lower Hudson Valley

Those who missed the sky's stunning light show in early May could get a second chance to catch an Aurora Borealis in June.

A display of the northern lights will be visible to parts of the Northern Hemisphere on June 6 thanks to a sunspot that originally released a flare in early May. Since the sun has a 27-day rotation cycle, the sunspot will be seen in the same spot facing the Earth and could create auroras in the New York sky.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, auroras are caused by geomagnetic activity from solar storms.

The best time to see the celestial phenomenon will be a few nights before or after the event, from June 4 to June 6. Of course, that depends on the cloud cover in the sky at that time.

The NOAA says there will be more opportunities to view the northern lights than usual in the upcoming year because a solar maximum, the peak height of solar activity during an 11-year solar cycle, should happen in July 2025.

For tips on how to view an aurora or for more information about the science behind one, visit the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Northern Lights: June brings chance to see aurora over Hudson Valley