Sky's the limit in air show debate

Mar. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — Who has authority over the sky is one of the major contention points in an ongoing debate over National Cherry Festival's air show.

That debate continued Tuesday as both the Northwest Regional Airport Authority, which oversees Cherry Capital Airport, and festival organizers laid out competing arguments over an agreement that airport Director Kevin Klein said is necessary to minimize impacts on airport operations, but which festival Air Show Director Christian Smith called an existential threat to the show.

Smith acknowledged the airport authority controls the ground facilities, from the runways and taxiways to the hangars and terminal.

But the Federal Aviation Administration has authority over the skies, and in taking federal grants, the airport committed to being available to any kind and type of air activity, including air shows, said Steve Tupper, an aviation attorney representing the festival organization.

That rule isn't absolute, said Karrie Zeits, the airport authority's attorney. The same grant condition allows airport authorities to place reasonable conditions on airport use to ensure its safe and efficient operations.

One such rule is the airport's ordinance concerning special events, Zeits said. Prior to the authority amending it on Jan. 30, the air show arguably couldn't have taken place. That's because the same policy gave the airport director authority to nix any special event if they determine it interferes with airport operations.

Plus, the FAA recommends airports ink agreements for any events that happen "inside the fence," with the air show coming across the fenceline through Northwestern Michigan College and U.S. Coast Guard property, Zeits said.

"That is also another reason why we're requiring an agreement for the Cherry Festival to use the airport," she said to authority board members. "I understand we disagree on that. That is the Cherry Fest's legal position, and our legal position is that we do need an agreement."

Both festival and airport director called proposals from the other organization unacceptable — Smith rejected an agreement he said gave the airport authority unilateral control over the air show, including canceling it altogether at the last minute. And Klein said the festival's counter-proposal would impact nearly 70 flights, blocking the airport's ability to fulfill its primary purpose.

Klein insisted an agreement with the airport is necessary for the air show to go forward — contrary to Smith's insistence that it's not. Without an agreement, the authority won't submit a ground operations plan, which the FAA would need to grant the airspace closure the Blue Angels need to perform.

That's a five-nautical-mile circle around the air show, which takes place over West Grand Traverse Bay.

Smith asserted that requirement for a ground operations plan is mainly for air shows that take place over an airport. The festival's, by contrast, is a remote air show where planes take off and land from the airport, but perform elsewhere.

"Our understanding from an air show event organizer's perspective is that there's not a whole lot that the airport needs to do or comply with, because this air show is not held on the airport," Smith said.

While Smith said the airport had never filed a ground operations plan with the FAA before, Klein said later that's not true. Regulations require the airport file one laying out details like firefighting capabilities, other airline operations and if planes taking part in the show are equipped with systems like ejector seats, and so on.

Nor did the two agree on whether airport ordinances on special events have any sway — Smith said federal law would trump them, while Klein said FAA laws authorize airports to have ordinances in the first place.

Airport authority board members seemed interested in exploring one possibility of a more limited flight restriction involving a D-shaped closure for an A-10 Thunderbolt II set to perform in 2024.

Steve Plamondon, a board member who for nearly 30 years directed the festival air show, said that approach is possible, according to the U.S. Air Force's Air Combat Command Demonstration Team. But the team hadn't received a request, and Plamondon hadn't received a response from festival organizers.

That more limited flight restriction could help in future efforts to minimize conflicts between the air show and airport operations, Plamondon said, if it gets the necessary approvals, including from the local air traffic controller.

Klein said the bottom line for the airport authority is that it has to follow the rules, and it's something Cherry Capital Airport administrators and staff do well. But that doesn't always make everyone happy.

Authority board members voted unanimously to reaffirm their Jan. 30 resolution to reach an agreement with the National Cherry Festival, giving Plamondon authority to bring in other board members on negotiations as needed. They also left open the possibility for a special meeting — airport policy puts an April 2 deadline on approving the air show, Plamondon said, and the next regular airport authority meeting is April 23.

Zeits told the airport authority board there's agreement all around on one thing.

"And that is that we should work together to try to put together an agreement as good neighbors to allow the air show, because I think we all, both sides, want the air show to happen, and our agreement allows the air show to happen," she said.

Zeits echoed aviation attorney Tupper's optimism that both sides can work it out — Smith said festival organizers will need a bit of time to put together the next meeting, and submit its response to the airport authority's last proposed agreement as airport administrators and authority board members all requested Tuesday.

"I think education will be the solution to make up the difference on both sides here," he said. "These are very complicated matters that everyone needs to understand wholly before we can all sign an agreement together that continues to let the National Cherry Festival operate as it has for many years."