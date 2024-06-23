Skyline Chili breakfast starts at certain locations Monday. Here's where to get it

Skyline Chili will begin serving breakfast at several locations on Monday.

The Cincinnati-style chili chain offered one-day-only breakfast pop-ups at numerous restaurants this month leading up to the launch of its new breakfast offerings.

Here's what to know about where to get Skyline breakfast and what's on the new menu:

Daily breakfast coming to these Skyline parlors

The CVG Skyline is now serving breakfast. Items include a breakfast coney, chilito, 3-way and burrito.The Breakfast Coney features egg, chili, a breakfast sausage and of course, a mound of cheese. Onions and mustard are optional, as usual.

Starting June 24, these Skyline restaurants will serve breakfast daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

254 E. Fourth St., Downtown.

440 Ohio Pike, Cherry Grove.

1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

10429 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

10640 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland.

The CVG Skyline is now serving breakfast. Items include a breakfast coney, chilito, way and burrito. The Breakfast Way replaces the noodles with hashbrowns.

What’s on Skyline’s breakfast menu?

Skyline’s restaurant at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was the first to introduce breakfast offerings in November. The Enquirer tried and ranked each menu item.

Here’s what’s on the Skyline Chili breakfast menu:

Breakfast Coney : Sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.

Breakfast Chilito: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.

Breakfast Way: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.

