Is This Skydiving Center the Deadliest in the US?
Haunting video shows a teenager’s final hours. After recording the video, Tyler Turner boarded a plane to skydive with an instructor. However, the parachute failed to open and both men plummeted to their deaths in 2016. The Parachute Center in Lodi, California, has reportedly been linked to 28 deaths since 1985. It’s leaving many to wonder why the Parachute Center is still allowed to send people jumping out of planes. Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero sat down with the skydiving school’s founder, Bill Dause.