Skydivers escaped plane before it crashed in Bates County

BUTLER, Mo. – Seven people on aboard a plane in Bates County survived it went down Saturday.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating after an airplane crashed near the Butler Memorial Airport south of the Kansas City metro. Authorities said everyone on board survived after jumping out in mid-air.

We’re told everybody on board survived, parachuting out of the plane before it crashed. Rodney Rom saw the aftermath.

“It’s disappointing skydivers lost their plane,” Rom said.

Rom said he’s happy they’re ok, but it was a sad sight after the single engine Cessna U206C airplane crashed.

“Major unpreparable damage,” Rom said. “There’s not many parts left to be salvaged.”

The NTSB said it happened at about one in the afternoon. First responders found the plane just east of the runways.

The FAA said seven people were on board. The NTSB said they were skydiving, and all passengers and the pilot were able to leap out of the plane before it crashed.

At this point of the investigation, the NTSB said it does not speculate about the cause of the accident.

Butler Airport Manager Chris Hall said he was there when it happened and ran to help.

Hall told FOX4 the crew said they were conducting daily skydiving operations when something happened that caused one of their parachutes to prematurely deploy – causing damage to the airplane. They were not able to safely land the plane.

Hall said, thankfully they were “expert jumpers” and “highly experienced”.

Everyone, including the pilot had a parachute, Hall said. They called 911. First responders said people were treated by EMS and released at the scene.

Following the crash, Hall said he saw everyone walk away ok.

“They knew what to do, all of them got out okay and the only loss was the plane,” Rom said.

Rom and his grandson were at the airport Saturday. They were talking about airplane maintenance when they watched the group of skydivers take off.

He’s happy they’re ok and said this skydiving center stays busy.

“We watched 6-7 of them land as we pulled into the airport,” Rom said, “and then another six or seven of them load up

Right after they refueled, the plane took off, so it’s a constant flow of jumpers. The plane is a total loss.

The NTSB said the wreckage was taken to an off-site facility so investigators can take a closer look.

The FAA and NTSB will continue to investigate. The NTSB is leading the investigation, while the Bates Co. Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

