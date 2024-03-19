What was in the sky over Phoenix last night? What to know about SpaceX rocket launch

A beaming light tracing an aureole on Arizona's night sky was seen on Monday.

People captured photos and videos of the enthralling event from Phoenix and Tucson and took to social media to find out more about the unusual sight.

If you spotted it, you caught a glimpse of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. The rocket was meant to deploy another batch of Starlink internet satellites to orbit Monday night.

Here's what you need to know about the Space X launch seen from Phoenix, including where it launched from and more.

What was in the sky over Phoenix last night?

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday and was visible in Arizona

Stargazers in the Phoenix and Tucson areas began sharing the sighting on X, formerly Twitter, about 10 minutes after the launch. X users could also watch the action live via SpaceX's account on X.

From the foothills above Tucson. pic.twitter.com/1GQ0XlyOGN — 🌺 Jennifer 🌺 (@jam7x) March 19, 2024

Falcon 9 landed vertically on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean, less than 10 minutes after the launch. It was the 10th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The rocket's upper stage was expected to continue hauling the 22 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. The satellites were expected to be deployed there about an hour after liftoff.

Where does SpaceX launch from?

The Space X Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California, from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What was in the sky? SpaceX rocket launch visible over Phoenix