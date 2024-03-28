What to watch on Sky and NOW in April 2024 from The Regime to Oppenheimer

Sky and NOW will be bringing The Regime and Chicago Fire to viewers in April. (Sky/Universal)

What to watch on Sky and NOW in April.

Sky and NOW will be bringing subscribers new treats this Easter with a plethora of shows and films to watch in April, including the biggest American shows and the big winner of the 2024 Oscars.

That's right, those with a cinema subscription with either service will be able to enjoy Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer from the comfort of their own home this month. Elsewhere, Kate Winslet's exciting new political drama is also landing in the UK after its US debut, while the month will also be dominated by US releases and indie films.

Here is everything you need to know about what is coming to Sky and NOW in April.

The Regime | 8 April

The Regime (Sky)

Kate Winslet stars as a dictator clutching to keep control of her country, with her grip on her rule and her sanity waning the more she holds on.

Streaming in April

The dark comedy sees Winslet's Chancellor Elena Vernham become increasingly paranoid of everyone and everything around her, and she turns to her volatile follower Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) for advice — only for him to push her to follow her darkest instincts to maintain power.

Oppenheimer | 12 April

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. (Universal)

Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in Nolan's biopic. The film examines the life of the theoretical physicist, how he came to help build the atomic bomb, and its destructive aftermath.

The film earned Murphy, Nolan, and Robert Downey Jr. Oscars for good reason, while the film itself was also awarded Best Film at the prestigious event. If you didn't catch it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to see exactly why it has been so celebrated.

Chicago Fire, Med and PD | 5 April

The residents of Firehouse 51 return to our screens in Chicago Fire season 12. (Sky)

In America there are few shows with as much staying power as the Chicago series, which currently comprises of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD. The One Chicago franchise, which also included Chicago Med, explores the various public services in the Windy City and is one that has endured the TV cycle for years for a reason. The three Chicago shows will land all on the same night on Sky and NOW.

Blackberry |19 April

Blackberry (Republic Pictures)

Almost everything is getting a biopic these days, but BlackBerry which examines the rise and fall of one of the biggest companies in the world is well worth watching if critic response is anything to go by. The film stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton as co-founders Douglas Fregin and Mike Lazaridis.

Every TV show and film premiering on Sky and NOW in April 2024:

5 April

Chicago Med s9

Chicago Fire s12

Chicago PD s11

10 Lives

8 April

The Regime

10 April

The Good Doctor s7

12 April

Oppenheimer

Rami Youssef: More Feelings

13 April

Sumotherhood

15 April

The Rookie s6

17 April

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir series 2

19 April

Blackberry

April release date TBC

Hold the Front Page series 2

Brian Johnson & Mark Knopfler's Music Legends

The Equalizer season 4

Strays

Watch a trailer for Strays