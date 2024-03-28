What to watch on Sky and NOW in April 2024 from The Regime to Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning epic is finally coming to UK streaming
Sky and NOW will be bringing subscribers new treats this Easter with a plethora of shows and films to watch in April, including the biggest American shows and the big winner of the 2024 Oscars.
That's right, those with a cinema subscription with either service will be able to enjoy Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer from the comfort of their own home this month. Elsewhere, Kate Winslet's exciting new political drama is also landing in the UK after its US debut, while the month will also be dominated by US releases and indie films.
Here is everything you need to know about what is coming to Sky and NOW in April.
The Regime | 8 April
Kate Winslet stars as a dictator clutching to keep control of her country, with her grip on her rule and her sanity waning the more she holds on.
Streaming in April
The dark comedy sees Winslet's Chancellor Elena Vernham become increasingly paranoid of everyone and everything around her, and she turns to her volatile follower Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) for advice — only for him to push her to follow her darkest instincts to maintain power.
Oppenheimer | 12 April
Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in Nolan's biopic. The film examines the life of the theoretical physicist, how he came to help build the atomic bomb, and its destructive aftermath.
The film earned Murphy, Nolan, and Robert Downey Jr. Oscars for good reason, while the film itself was also awarded Best Film at the prestigious event. If you didn't catch it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to see exactly why it has been so celebrated.
Chicago Fire, Med and PD | 5 April
In America there are few shows with as much staying power as the Chicago series, which currently comprises of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD. The One Chicago franchise, which also included Chicago Med, explores the various public services in the Windy City and is one that has endured the TV cycle for years for a reason. The three Chicago shows will land all on the same night on Sky and NOW.
Blackberry |19 April
Almost everything is getting a biopic these days, but BlackBerry which examines the rise and fall of one of the biggest companies in the world is well worth watching if critic response is anything to go by. The film stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton as co-founders Douglas Fregin and Mike Lazaridis.
Every TV show and film premiering on Sky and NOW in April 2024:
5 April
Chicago Med s9
Chicago Fire s12
Chicago PD s11
10 Lives
8 April
The Regime
10 April
The Good Doctor s7
12 April
Oppenheimer
Rami Youssef: More Feelings
13 April
Sumotherhood
15 April
The Rookie s6
17 April
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir series 2
19 April
Blackberry
April release date TBC
Hold the Front Page series 2
Brian Johnson & Mark Knopfler's Music Legends
The Equalizer season 4
Strays
Watch a trailer for Strays