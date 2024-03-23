Sky Harbor opening $5 million child care center for airport workers

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is moving forward with its plans to open a child care facility for employees, a project that has been in the works for over two years.

The area surrounding Sky Harbor is considered as a “child care desert.” In an effort to mitigate the challenges airport employees can face when searching for child care, the city of Phoenix dedicated $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project in 2021.

Sky Harbor employs more than 57,000 Arizonans, many of these employees are parents or grandparents and the hours. For airport attendant Alanna Faussette, who is also a mother, the prospect of an onsite child care facility is a relief.

“A lot of us travel very far and it’s arduous and it’s laborious to get to and from parking and the train and then get to your actual store, it takes a lot of time out of the day,” Faussette said, “So I think it’s important that we can bring our kids along with us, and there’s peace of mind that they’re safe and close by.”

This emphasis on comfort and accessibility is something that deputy aviation director with the City of Phoenix aviation department, Matthew Heil, said project planners have focused on. The city hopes that the new child care facility will alleviate some of the current airport employees' stress, as well as bring in future workers.

“One of the things that we know is that while there are lots of perks to working for the airport and especially if you are really into aviation and flying, it's a great experience,” Heil said, “But it is harder to work there than in a regular job on the street. And so anything that we can do to show ourselves as an employer of choice really helps us.”

As of today, the facilities location has been selected, and ground is set to be broken on the project this spring. Underneath the 44th Street SkyTrain location the future child care facility is predicted to be able to provide care to approximately 100 children.

The City of Phoenix has put out a solicitation for a contractor to help build out the facility and operate it once it is ready to open.

Outlined in the solicitation are the minimum requirements for the child care facility's future operator. Respondents must have:

A minimum of five years of experience providing licensed child care services Completed two similar projects involving the successful operation of a child care facility, including the construction plus, staffing, and development of a client base to support the ongoing operation, and must provide examples of the comparable completed projects. Necessary city, state and federal accreditation, licensing and insurance during the contract period.

Respondents have until March 29 to submit all of the necessary materials to the city.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sky Harbor opening child care for 57,000 airport workers