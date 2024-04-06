Will the sky be clear during the solar eclipse? Here's what to know about the weather

Southern Californians hoping to witness the solar eclipse might be in luck.

As of late this week, the forecast calls for mostly clear skies on Monday. The first contact in Southern California is expected just after 10 a.m. People may notice what appears to be a slice missing from the sun. Around an hour later, the sky will get darker as nearly 50% of the sun is blocked.

Here's what to know about the weather and how to get the best view.

What is the forecast for Monday's solar eclipse?

Expect clear skies in Southern California, Kristan Lund, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said Friday.

A cold storm system in the region wasn't expected to stick around long. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected by Monday. Highs could be reach the lower 70s.

From a weather standpoint, clear skies are key. The more clouds, the higher the possibility that the view will be obscured, said Mark Pine, deputy director of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

From a position standpoint, however, there's more to consider.

What's the best place to see the eclipse?

Pine stressed no one should look at the sun without proper eye protection. Doing so can cause permanent damage and regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes. People need to wear protective glasses to look at the eclipse, Pine said. Or, they could use a pinhole projector.

"Just make sure not to reflect the light into someone else's eyes," he said.

Here are the latest key messages for the upcoming total solar eclipse! If you're traveling, be sure to check the weather forecast for your travel days as well as eclipse day. Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding will be possible in the south-central U.S. Mon evening and Tues. pic.twitter.com/RkvlUb9ZGs — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 4, 2024

When it comes to eclipse viewing, the location isn't nearly as important as the view. Even with tall buildings around, if someone can clearly see the sun to the southeast, they will be able to see Monday's eclipse.

"You have to be able to see the sun clearly," he said. "And, the sun will be, at that point in time, roughly in the southeast."

There needs to be a clear vista that is low enough to see the sun without it being blocked by buildings, a mountain, tree or anything else, he said.

How can you safely watch the solar eclipse?

It is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection, according to NASA. Also, viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter will instantly cause severe eye injury.

Regular sunglasses let in too much light and won't work. But people can find ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses at a variety of shops. NASA officials recommend testing them before Monday.

People also can use a pinhole projector to project the sun onto a nearby surface. It can be as simple as punching a pinhole in an index card or using a kitchen colander. With the sun behind you, let the light stream through the tiny hole to see the projected image on another surface.

Is watching the partial eclipse worth it?

Absolutely, Pine said.

"Anytime something like this happens, it is an opportunity to reconnect with the sky and to see something that is quite honestly, sort of extraordinary," he said.

If Southern Californians have eclipse glasses and can go outside Monday morning, they can see the moon basically take a bit out of the sun. That's kind of an extraordinary thing, he said.

Over the years, people have lost touch with the sky for various reasons. People don't need it as much anymore because of clocks and cell phones. Or, it could be light pollution in big cities downplays just how impressive the night sky can be, Pine said.

"Anything that reconnects us with the sky and is unusual," he said, "is a really good thing to just take a moment and observe and contemplate."

While Californians will not be in the path of the total eclipse, they can watch it online. NASA plans to show a live broadcast at nasa.gov/nasatv/ and on its YouTube channel at youtube.com/@NASA.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Will Southern California have clear skies for the solar eclipse?