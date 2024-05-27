I skipped yet another trip to Orlando and visited an amazing beach town in Southwestern Florida instead

One of my favorite parts of Sarasota, Florida, was the museums at The Ringling. Carly Caramanna

I've been to Orlando several times before, but recently decided to visit Sarasota, Florida, instead.

I was blown away by the beach town's stunning coastline and delicious food.

As someone who loves Broadway productions, the live-theater scene really impressed me.

I've been regularly visiting Orlando for over 30 years, but when many of my local friends suggested I visit Sarasota, Florida, instead, I knew I had to give it a shot.

Located in Sarasota County, which drew in over a million visitors last year, this bustling town is primarily known for its cultural scene and beautiful beaches.

Here's why I'd recommend Sarasota to anyone looking to branch out from Orlando.

Though there are lots of beaches in Sarasota, I decided to visit one in a neighboring town.

I lounged on the beach at Siesta Key Beach. Carly Caramanna

Sarasota County has several beautiful beaches, but I especially enjoyed Siesta Key Beach, located off the coast of Sarasota. The beach's crystal-blue waters really impressed me — I felt like I was in the Caribbean.

Although I mostly lounged on the sand while I was there, I saw other tourists boating and exploring the beach.

I loved walking through downtown Sarasota.

Sarasota's downtown area was really cute. Carly Caramanna

Just a short drive from Siesta Key, I discovered Sarasota's lively downtown area. I loved walking past the bustling art galleries, restaurants, coffee shops, and other local businesses.

At a friend's suggestion, I visited Breaking Wave Coffee. It was the perfect spot to relax with a delicious latte after a busy day of exploring.

The entire downtown area seemed completely walkable and was filled with what appeared to be other visiting tourists.

There were so many pretty outdoor spaces, including Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The plants and trees at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens were beautiful. Carly Caramanna

During my visit to Sarasota, I especially loved exploring Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, a green space full of rare tropical plants. Though the property was directly along the water in an urban area, the gardens felt very tranquil.

The gardens feature a café, a butterfly garden, a koi pond, and other beautiful attractions. My favorite part was the banyan trees, which have distinct root and trunk systems.

The 45-acre property is split between the Downtown Sarasota and Spanish-Point campuses. Admission at the Sarasota campus is $26 for adults.

There were several theaters in town.

I enjoyed a production at the Sarasota Opera House. Carly Caramanna

As a theater kid who grew up in New Jersey and regularly visited Broadway, Sarasota's performing-arts scene was a big draw for me.

One day, I visited the Sarasota Opera House, which offers everything from classic ballets to films.

Another night, I watched a production of "Dial M for Murder" at the Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Most Florida cities I've visited usually have only one performing-arts center showcasing touring productions. However, I found Sarasota's theater scene to be completely different, which was really refreshing.

There were many great restaurants, but I had a few favorites.

I enjoyed my meal at Owen's Fish Camp. Carly Caramanna

Seafood is usually the first thing people think of when visiting a coastal town, and the meals I had in Sarasota didn't disappoint. At a friend's suggestion, I visited Owen's Fish Camp, a small establishment with nautical decor.

The restaurant doesn't take reservations, so I arrived early and waited in line as a massive crowd formed. When I tried the food, I especially loved the restaurant's fresh-tasting Bloody Mary oyster shooters.

While in Sarasota, I also noticed a few restaurants with Colombian, Vietnamese, and Amish influences. For example, Yoder's Restaurant & Amish Village, which dates back to 1975, is known for its homemade pies.

I also visited Florida's oldest tiki bar.

I enjoyed a cocktail at the Bahi Hut Tiki Lounge. Carly Caramanna

While in Sarasota, I was pleasantly surprised by the Bahi Hut Tiki Lounge, which is Florida's oldest tiki bar. The intimate bar dates back to 1954 and serves various island-inspired cocktails.

The bar exceeded my expectations, and I loved the tropical-themed decor, dim lighting, and wood paneling. I ordered the Bahi Hut mai tai, a twist on the traditional drink made with a secret recipe. It was booze-forward and refreshing.

The Ringling was my favorite place by far.

The Ca' d'Zan, a mansion owned by John Ringling, was spectacular. Carly Caramanna

During my trip, I learned John Ringling, one of the businessmen behind the Ringling Bros. Circus, owned a winter home in Sarasota. The property has since been transformed into The Ringling, a popular tourist destination with museums, gardens, and a theater.

As someone who's visited several museum exhibits worldwide, the property blew me away. Its 66-acre grounds featured several exhibits, including the Circus Museum, which displayed original parade wagons and a model of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

I also enjoyed an art gallery filled with pieces the Ringlings purchased on their travels. Additionally, the grounds house the Ringlings' impressive estate, the Ca' d'Zan, which dates back to 1926.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by Sarasota and definitely recommend visiting the area.

Sarasota had plenty of highlights, including local shops. Carly Caramanna

Overall, I loved Sarasota's unique culture and see myself visiting again. It's a beach town with a thriving downtown area, a great theater scene, and standout food, which can be hard to find.

I loved taking in Sarasota's beautiful views and discovering the history at attractions like The Ringling. At less than three hours from Orlando, I highly recommend Sarasota to others looking to diversify their experiences in Florida.

