New Skincare Solutions!

Dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban joins The Doctors to discuss common skin complaints, including sagging skin, brown spots, and wrinkles.

44-year-old Holly is a mother of three with a former fitness industry career. Two years ago she suffered a stroke – the experience taught her, she says, that “I really needed to put myself first, so I was there to be able to take care of my family.”

Holly began spending more time outside, riding horses and enjoying time with her kids. “Now I feel great, but I’m starting to notice a few lines that I didn’t see before, that definitely make me look a lot older than I feel!”

Her skin-care regimen is simple: tinted moisturizer and sunscreen. She’s wondering if there’s more she could be doing to keep her skin healthy.

Dr. Shamban gives Holly a facial scan. “This camera is completely unforgiving!” she warns. She says that Holly does have some brown spots, wrinkles, and a little sagging. “The results definitely don’t surprise me,” Holly replies. “I travel a lot for work so I spend a lot of time on airplanes, leaving my skin dry and dehydrated.”

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon notes that it’s important to stay hydrated when flying – but be careful what you choose to sip on. “Alcohol and caffeine will contribute to dehydration,” he warns. And the time that Holly spends outside can damage her skin further.

Dr. Shamban recommends that Holly try a serum. “They’re formulated in a way where the active ingredients penetrate down to a layer of skin where you’re actually going to see results,” she explains. Dr. Shamban recommends No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum. Selling for under $35 and available at Target stores, it addresses uneven pigmentation, improves skin firmness, and visibly reduces wrinkles.

Results regarding the serum come from a study conducted by No7.

