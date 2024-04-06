Skies clear tonight; Sunshine & warmer weather returns Sunday

Tonight, our evening begins with overcast skies and temps in the 40s. As a high pressure system builds in, cloud cover will erode away, ushing in partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Sunday morning. Combined with calm winds, we’ll see the chance for some overnight fog, mainly across our river valleys & mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Sunday will be a recoup day for many as we finally bring back mostly sunny skies all day long. Temps will be in the 30s to begin the morning but climb into the 50s by lunchtime and into the 60s by the late afternoon. A dry afternoon as well so a good plan to get outdoor chores done in case you missed out the past several days.

Monday is the day we’ve been waiting on for quite a while, the arrival of the solar eclipse! Monday morning will be a tough sell with cloudy skies and morning showers. Rain chances look to decrease by lunchtime, giving us the chance for a few peaks in the clouds, just in time for the solar eclipse. This will also help with temps getting into the middle 60s.

In case you want to stay inside, you’ll be in luck thanks to Meteorologist Bradley Wells. He’ll be traveling up to New York for a live stream set at 2:30 PM! In our local area, the eclipse starts at 1:56 PM with the height at 2:38 PM.

Tuesday is trending to have a couple of showers around in the morning so expect a wet morning commute at times. These showers will continue into lunchtime, slowly giving away to a few breaks by the late afternoon and early evening. You can expect a warm Tuesday with morning temps in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Eclipse 2024

Wednesday appears to have the chance for some more showers around in the morning so don’t forget those umbrellas! As the showers move off to the northeast, we’ll start to develop a few with only an isolated shower or two possible in the afternoon. It’s another muggy day with temps starting off in the 50s and slowly get near 70 to end off Wednesday.

Thursday brings in our cold front, which will bring in scattered showers and the chance for a rumble or two of thunder. It also looks to be a wet commute once again so watch for hydroplaning and heavier showers at times. Thursday is also trending to be on the warm side with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday will be a cooler start in the morning with temps in the 40s and the chance for a passing shower or two. Friday will keep the chance for some showers around during the day, all the while we see our temps rise only into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, our rain chances decrease in coverage Friday night, mainly contained across the mountains into Saturday morning. Next weekend is largely trending on the dry side as temps rebound back into the 60/70s Saturday and Sunday respectively.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

TONIGHT

Clouds clear. Mostly clear skies with overnight fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine is back! Mostly sunny skies. Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY

A few morning showers. Mix of sun and clouds PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers AM. PM breaks. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Chance for a couple more showers. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers. A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s.|

FRIDAY

Lingering showers. Decrease in coverage PM. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Welcome back sunshine! Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy skies. A chance of showers late. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. A few breaks along the way. Highs in the middle 60s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.