As skies clear Friday night, temperatures tumble for refreshing weekend

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Another front moving in Friday brought more downpours and scattered severe storms — many producing large hail over South Carolina!

But those are heading east and moving out tonight, allowing the sky to clear and temperatures to tumble!

As some cooler, drier air filters in, lows will fall into the 40s and 50s to kick off the weekend. It will feel refreshing — similar Mother’s Day morning as well. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

For the most part, it’s dry. But another weak system will swing in some clouds — and possibly a shower or two in the mountains — Saturday afternoon. Not a big deal. Mother’s Day is totally dry!

Storm chances return next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 52.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 75.

Mother’s Day: Sunny, beautiful! 53/79.

