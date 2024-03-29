Will the skies be clear in Fayetteville for the solar eclipse? History has something to say

Will the skies above Fayetteville be clear enough on Monday, April 8 to view the partial solar eclipse? It's a little too soon for weather forecasters to know for sure, but other measures say it looks promising.

The National Centers for Environmental Information joined forces with the North Carolina Institute of Climate Studies at N.C. State, to create an interactive map of U.S. climate normals that predicts, based on data gathered since 1991, that the chance of clear skies in our area on eclipse day is about 65%.

"The interactive map shows the average heat index, temperature, dewpoint, wind chill, and obscuration levels across the contiguous U.S. — these values may be useful for finding the best spot in your region for viewing the total eclipse," the NOAA website states.

More: Where can you watch the 2024 solar eclipse in the Fayetteville area?

More: What time can you view the solar eclipse in Fayetteville? Check our ZIP code search tool

The map shows a 61.9% viewability at Pope Air Base, a 64.7% viewability at Fort Liberty and a 72.4% viewability in Hope Mills. The temperatures, if history is any indication, will be about 70 degrees.

Clouds or no clouds, the eclipse will be a total eclipse for a swath of the U.S. from Texas to Maine, but North Carolina and specifically our region will only see a portion of the rare astronomical event. The last time an eclipse swept the sky was in 2017 and N.C. was lucky to get a front-row seat.

Millions of people are expected to travel to see the 2024 spectacle, which will also attract scientists from across the country to study its unique effects on the Earth and its atmosphere.

But if you're not on a road trip. you can start to watch the skies in our area — with eye protection — on April 8 shortly before 2 p.m. and ending around 4:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What will the weather be in Fayetteville on day of 2024 solar eclipse