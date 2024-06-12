Skier's body recovered weeks after apparent fall in Mount Rainier National Park

The body of a skier reported overdue in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state around three weeks ago was recovered at the base of a waterfall Saturday, park officials said Tuesday.

The skier was reported overdue on May 19 and was last heard from the previous day, before she set out for a ski tour, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Her body was spotted by helicopter at the base of Pebble Creek's Moraine Falls, and she appeared to have fallen around 200 feet, officials said.

The body was recovered Saturday; immediate recovery was delayed by “a large, unstable snow moat that was subject to rock and ice fall,” the park service said in a statement.

"Rangers were able to recover the body using traditional crevasse rescue methods during another period of favorable weather," it said.

The skier was not named in the park service's statement. The body was flown by helicopter to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Moraine Falls are above Paradise, an area accessible by road and known for wildflower meadows.

