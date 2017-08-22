Ski star Johaug banned from 2018 Olympics in doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Former Olympic champion Therese Johaug will miss the 2018 Winter Games after her ban in a steroid doping case was extended.

The Norwegian cross-country skier must serve an "appropriate" 18-month ban which expires next April, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in announcing its appeal verdict on Tuesday.

Johaug asked CAS to overturn her initial 13-month ban — which cleared her to compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea — while the International Ski Federation also appealed to seek a longer punishment.

Johaug, a 2010 Olympics gold medalist and seven-time world champion, tested positive for clostebol during high-altitude offseason training last year.

A Norwegian Olympic tribunal imposed just a 13-month ban after accepting she used a team-approved lotion in Italy to treat sunburned lips.

"The (judging) panel noted that Ms. Johaug failed to conduct a basic check of the packaging, which not only listed a prohibited substance as an ingredient but also included (a) clear doping cautionary warning," the court said in a statement, noting her case was "inconsistent with her otherwise clean anti-doping record."

Johaug was due to hold a news conference on Tuesday at the same Italian training base where the case began last year.

The ban stopped Johaug from defending her overall World Cup title last season, but would have cleared the 29-year-old star to return in November, three months ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Johaug won gold in the 4x5-kilometer relay at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, and took individual silver and bronze medals in distance events at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Skiing's world governing body argued that a 13-month ban was "on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions."

FIS cited Johaug's failure "to read the doping warning label printed in red on the package," and her use of a medication "unknown to her and was purchased in a foreign country."