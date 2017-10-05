Ski areas to see $5.7 million in upgrades

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials say they will invest $5.7 million in upgrades for two Vermont ski resorts.

The Rutland Herald reports officials with Killington Resort and Pico Mountain said Wednesday the money will go toward improving snowmaking equipment, expanding summer attractions and supporting renewable energy to power the ski areas.

POWDR bought the two resorts in 2007. Officials with the company say they have spent more than $50 million on improvements so far.

The president and general manager of Killington says the upgrades will "enrich the experience" as the resort hosts the Ski World Cup in November.

A representative with the Rutland Economic Development Corp. says the entire region has benefited from the increase in tourism traffic to the two ski areas.

