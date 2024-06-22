Sketchers store presents $10,000 to Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Sketchers store presented a $10,000 check to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter on Saturday as part of the company’s nationwide effort to support animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Through June, BOBS from Skechers and partner Petco Love carried out their annual register round-up, which urged customers to round up their in-store purchases to donate to animal welfare organizations, including Johnson City’s shelter.

A news release from Sketchers said the check presentation on Saturday aimed to “not only honor the work of the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter but have furry friends up for adoption, courtesy of the organization.”

Several families lined up at the 2123 North Roan Street store Saturday morning to fill out adoption papers and take a kitten home.







Skechers’ Johnson City Store Manager Corey Hammonds said this year’s fundraising event had raised millions of dollars to support local shelters across the United States, and he was happy to see $10,000 of that presented to the local shelter.

“Skechers has been a proud partner with Petco for quite some time,” he said. “Through the Bob’s Foundation with Skechers, we have actually raised $11 million [nationally] at this point, which is a huge milestone for Skechers to help rescue pets and help local animal shelters.”

