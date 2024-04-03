Who’s Sketch and why does he have everyone saying ‘What’s up brother?’ on TikTok

There’s a new trend that has people pointing at the sky and saying, “What’s up brother?”

But the guy who’s responsible for the growing trend isn’t new to the limelight.

The gamer ”Sketch” is known for his catchphrases while he streams himself playing “Madden NFL” on Twitch.

He’s often playing with fellow streamer Jynxzi, who’s known for his podcast where he interviews other streamers.

Now, Sketch’s clips of his phrases like “What’s up brother?”, “Tuesday, Tuesday” and “Special teams, special plays, special players” have been remixed into newer trends that have taken TikTok by storm.

The premise of the trend is for people to go up to their significant other and say, “What’s up brother?” with their index finger pointed at the sky, just like Sketch does.

TikTok has been flooded with the reaction of men who laugh in disbelief before replying, “Tuesday, Tuesday.”

A video posted by TikTok user @Turbo_twosum with more than 8.4 million views as of April 3 shows the trend in action.

“THAT’S WHY ALL THE BOYS AT MY SCHOOL ARE SAYING WHAT’S UP BROTHER AND TUESDAY,” someone commented on the video captioned, “Someone pls explain.”

“Good ol’ Sketch taking over humanity,” another person said.

Another video posted by user @Samanthaabbo shows her going up to her brother and taking part in the trend.

“Is this the true male gaze?,” she commented on her video that’s garnered more than 5.4 million views as of April 3.

“I have absolutely no idea what’s going on but all these dudes look so happy to be participating in whatever trend this is,” someone else commented.

Even teachers are in on it.

“Being a GenZ teacher teaching GenZ is so funny cause today is Tuesday,” @Sheteachesart said on TikTok while holding her index finger up.

“I’m walking up to kids being like what’s up brother,” the woman said in the video that’s garnered more than 4.3 million views as of April 3.

In pure Madden fashion, the NFL posted to its TikTok and gave Sketch a shout-out in the video captioned, “That’s right brother.”

“Love that sketch has all this hype very genuine kid,” one poster said.

“Gentlemen….our boy has officially made it,” another person commented.

