Skeletal remains found in Shawnee identified

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Skeletal remains found in Shawnee in 2023 have been identified.

According to the Shawnee Police Department, officers responded to Harrison and I-40 around 6:30 p.m. on December 16, 2023, regarding what appeared to be human bones.

Two days later, detectives met with the Medical Examiner at the scene to help in the investigation.

An artist rendering was released by Shawnee PD on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in an effort to identify the remains.

Artist rendering of skeletal remains. Image courtesy Shawnee Police Department.

On May 20, 2024, Shawnee PD announced that the M.E. has positively identified the remains.

Officials say the remains have been identified as Christianna Laniel, born October 10, 1994, who had gone missing from Checotah, Oklahoma.

