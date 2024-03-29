Skeletal remains found in Greenburgh could be New Haven shooting suspect

Skeletal remains discovered last week in a Greenburgh park are believed to be those of a suspect in a New Haven, Connecticut shooting last year.

New Haven police confirmed Friday they are awaiting positive identification of the remains, which were found in Rumbrook Park March 21 near where a suspect's car was later found.

A gun was found near the remains but there has been no confirmation that it was involved in the person's death.

The shooting occurred June 15 inside a home in the Beaver Hills neighborhood, New Haven police spokesman Officer Christian Bruckhart said Friday. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and has since recovered. Police identified a suspect and a car he was known to drive.

Several hours later New Haven police were notified that Greenburgh had found the abandoned car with no sign of the driver. It was eventually towed to New Haven to be processed for evidence.

A worker in the park discovered the remains last week off of a path between the park's ballfields and the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Although only a skeleton remained, Greenburgh detectives suspected the tie to the New Haven case because of the car. Detectives from New Haven responded that day to join in the investigation.

Greenburgh police have only confirmed the discovery of the remains and said they are awaiting positive identification and cause of death.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Skeletal remains in Greenburgh park could be Conn. shooting suspect