Skeletal remains found on Gorham property

May 21—Utility workers discovered skeletal remains at a property in Gorham on Tuesday, prompting local police and the Maine State Police major crimes unit to launch an investigation.

The remains were found at 76 Longfellow Road, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a prepared statement. Gorham police responded and then contacted state police for assistance.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta.

No other information was immediately released.

Longfellow Road is located off Route 25 in the eastern part of Gorham near the border with Westbrook.

According to town property records, 76 Longfellow Road is a vacant lot owned by Deborah Flint, who with her husband also owns an adjacent lot where their house sits down a long driveway.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Flint said the utility crew responded Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle accident damaged a pole and knocked out power. She said the area where the crew was working — and where the remains were found — was not technically on her property and police did not contact her.

This story will be updated.

